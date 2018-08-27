Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,400. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.99 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

