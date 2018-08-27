Slevin (SLEVIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Slevin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Slevin has a total market capitalization of $9,330.00 and $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Slevin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00270966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00158052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037446 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Slevin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Slevin Coin Trading

Slevin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slevin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Slevin using one of the exchanges listed above.

