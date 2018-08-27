Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SolarCity (SCTY) Stock Price

News coverage about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the renewable energy company an impact score of 43.0902849884981 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SCTY stock remained flat at $$20.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SolarCity has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $58.87.

About SolarCity

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

