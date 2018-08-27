Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Celgene (CELG) Share Price

News stories about Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celgene earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0583997641446 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,431. Celgene has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

