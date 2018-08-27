Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetGear (NTGR) Share Price

News coverage about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetGear earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.642366078208 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $73.05 on Monday. NetGear has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.99.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NetGear will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $773,625.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,977.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $33,187.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,267 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

