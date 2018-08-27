Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuvectra (NVTR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuvectra earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9671112718306 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NVTR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -2.55. Nuvectra has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. research analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Nuvectra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvectra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $25,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

