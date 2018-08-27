Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Price

News headlines about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50.4510026905893 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.90. 6,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,484. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.38. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

