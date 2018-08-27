Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Concord Medical Services (CCM) Stock Price

News headlines about Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Concord Medical Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.0663374170016 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

