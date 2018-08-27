Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Share Price

Headlines about Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Televisa SAB earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.709095702601 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

