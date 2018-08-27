Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Price

News stories about Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simon Property Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2072273871169 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of SPG opened at $180.92 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

