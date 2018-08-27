Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Medley Management (MDLY) Share Price

Headlines about Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medley Management earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.4046198609299 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY remained flat at $$5.30 during trading on Monday. 125,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.25. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Medley Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medley Management from $3.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

