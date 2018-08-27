Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact XOMA (XOMA) Stock Price

Headlines about XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XOMA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.1989282316335 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,003. XOMA has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). XOMA had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 379.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. research analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

