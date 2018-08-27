Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookdale Senior Living earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.368328682402 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,759.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

