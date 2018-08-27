Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Appian (APPN) Stock Price

Media stories about Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Appian earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7672604216157 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 0.30. Appian has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $322,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

