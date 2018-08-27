Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Edap Tms (EDAP) Share Price

Press coverage about Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edap Tms earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5530743715107 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.25.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.