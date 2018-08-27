Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blyth (BTH) Share Price

Media stories about Blyth (NYSE:BTH) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blyth earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 46.9759475341288 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BTH remained flat at $$5.99 during midday trading on Monday.

Blyth Company Profile

Blyth, Inc is a United States-based home expressions company. The Company designs, markets and sells various candles and home fragrance products. The Company also designs and markets various health, wellness and beauty products, household convenience items and personalized gifts through the catalog/Internet channel.

