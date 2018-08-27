Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cactus (WHD) Share Price

Media stories about Cactus (NYSE:WHD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cactus earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6667344055044 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

