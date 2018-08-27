Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect magicJack VocalTec (CALL) Share Price

News coverage about magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. magicJack VocalTec earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0218569653875 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,927. The company has a market cap of $139.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62. magicJack VocalTec has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised magicJack VocalTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised magicJack VocalTec from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

magicJack VocalTec Company Profile

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

