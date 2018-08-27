Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Tower (AMT) Stock Price

Headlines about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7674617461044 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

American Tower stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,520. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. American Tower has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

