Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Share Price

News coverage about FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FuelCell Energy earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.8826404924284 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.66. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.