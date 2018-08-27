Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Halyard Health (HYH) Share Price

News coverage about Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halyard Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.9122177828225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halyard Health from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halyard Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get Halyard Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYH opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. Halyard Health has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.