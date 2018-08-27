Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SI Financial Group (SIFI) Stock Price

News headlines about SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SI Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 48.3589203830958 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:SIFI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,698. SI Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

In related news, insider Rheo A. Brouillard sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $84,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

