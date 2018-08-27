Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (ZBK) Stock Price

Media stories about ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.014363471637 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ZBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $56,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,576.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $268,421.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,645 shares of company stock valued at $844,089 over the last quarter.

