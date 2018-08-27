Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Share Price

News stories about Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxwell Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.8251028902345 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MXWL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 80,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,633. Maxwell Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

In related news, CEO Franz Fink purchased 400,000 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilya Golubovich purchased 61,500 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,484.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 492,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

