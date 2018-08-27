Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Price

News headlines about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.166381168776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

