Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Select Bancorp (SLCT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Select Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9321953628685 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. 29,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

