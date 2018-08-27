Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Centene (CNC) Stock Price

Media stories about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.578508193704 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Centene has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, MED reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

In related news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

