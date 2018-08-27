Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exantas Capital (XAN) Share Price

Press coverage about Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exantas Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5954070072839 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

XAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Exantas Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,667. Exantas Capital has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.86.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

