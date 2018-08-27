Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Price

Media stories about Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Aerogels earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.1355300610817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 16,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,899. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. ValuEngine cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

