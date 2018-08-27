Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III) Share Price

Media headlines about Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4301108236691 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of III traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.36. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.16. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

