Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magenta Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1613027447159 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,546. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.03). sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director David Scadden purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

