Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price

News stories about Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omnicell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7095473565247 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $453,268.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $751,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,845 shares of company stock worth $4,660,212. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

