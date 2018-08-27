Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Polaris Industries (PII) Share Price

Headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0828594037712 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $3,069,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

