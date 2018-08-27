Sothebys (BID) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 49.2069639670146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Sothebys alerts:

BID stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.46). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.