Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sound Financial Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 48.257805348414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SFBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.31. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,795 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $68,299.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $92,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

