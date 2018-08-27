Southern Co (SO) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,369,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,429 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $341,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Southern by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2,614.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 218,435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.66.

Shares of SO opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

