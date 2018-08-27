S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lifted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,924 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 2.57% of S&P Global worth $1,316,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 480.3% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,659,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $202.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $149.97 and a 52-week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,363,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.