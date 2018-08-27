S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,124.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,030,000 after buying an additional 362,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $202.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $149.97 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,427. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

