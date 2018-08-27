S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 480.3% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 94.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,363,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $149.97 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

