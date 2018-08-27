S&P Global (SPGI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8382264405031 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $202.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $149.97 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock worth $1,363,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.