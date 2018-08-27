SP Plus (SP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of SP opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $911.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $153,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $36,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 312,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 778,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 266,568 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 244.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 241,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 171,291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 679,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,278,000 after buying an additional 170,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 33.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

