SpaceChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,070.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $58,070.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

