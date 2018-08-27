Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Inogen Inc (INGN) Stock

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $246.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $2,400,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $903,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,074 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

