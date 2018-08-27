Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 56,600 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.18. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 56.92%. sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.