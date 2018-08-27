SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 389.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000.

JNK stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

