Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $35.89 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 4.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,045. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

