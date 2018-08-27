Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,220,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 953,377 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,089,000 after purchasing an additional 549,475 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,693,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,274,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.