SpeedCash Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $20,639.00 and $29.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

