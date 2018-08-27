Splunk Inc (SPLK) is Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,050 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 2.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Splunk by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 249,001 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Splunk by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Splunk by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

