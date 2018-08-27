Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 2.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,235,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,005,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

